If there's one thing most people can agree on, it's that 2015's Fantastic Four wasn't great. Evidence of that is that even the director, Josh Trank, left a two-star review on the film-review website, Letterboxd.

"The movie is ALRIGHT," Trank started. "I was expecting it to be much worse than it was. I literally haven’t seen it since like two weeks before it came out, and I was in a heavily fucking traumatized state of mind. Why? Eh, save that for another time."

He continued with the review, "Great cast. Everyone in the film is a great actor, and overall there is a movie in there, somewhere. And that cast deserves to be in THAT movie. Everyone who worked on Fant4stic clearly wanted to be making THAT movie. But.... ultimately... It wasn’t. Did I make that movie they deserved to be in? To be honest? I can’t tell."

He concluded: "I was 29 years old, making my 2nd film, in a situation more complicated than anything a 2nd-time filmmaker should’ve walked into. That said... I don’t regret any of it. It’s a part of me."

To this day, the film has a 9% on Rotten Tomatoes but was able to bring in $168 million USD at the box office.