Fantasia Barrino opened up a can of worms earlier this week during her visit with The Breakfast Club. The 35-year-old singer has made a 180 degree turn around in her life and even married her husband, Kendall Taylor, back in 2015. While chatting about relationships with the radio show hosts, Fantasia suggested that too many women are attempting to take the man's role, and that's why ladies are struggling to find romantic partners.

"Most women are trying to be the leader. That's why you can't find a man," she said. "You can't be the king in the house. Fall back and be the queen and let your man lead the way." She added that a woman being the leader in her household isn't how things are supposed to be. "That's why we bump heads. I feel like it's a generational thing. We can go real deep on that, but it's a generational curse and how society have placed our men and women have to stand up and be the mother and the father."

The social media dialogue about her remarks sparked quite the debate, so Fantasia thought it was only right to let her husband share his thoughts on submission, as well. In a brief clip Fantasia shared on Instagram, Taylor suggested that it's men who are at fault for why women have taken the lead. "So here's the issue. Submission is supposed to be a beautiful song and dance between two lovers," he said. "What's happened is men have abused that power. Excuse me, they've abused that gift, and we have been misled to think that it's something where it's a dominant spirit [or] we own every decision, we dictate everything, we rule with an iron fist. First of all, that's not love."

The clip abruptly cuts out, but Fantasia adds in her caption that her husband at present isn't the same man she married. "The man you see sitting with me speaking didn’t come packaged as this but the journey of understanding and growth made room for us both to experience a balance of love that neither of us have seen or ever known until now!" she wrote. Check it out below.