Fantasia Readies Upcoming Album With T-Pain-Assisted Single "PTSD"

Fantasia's career has been much like a roller coaster ride. The American Idol winner's career catapulted into the stratosphere as her debut studio album Free Yourself went platinum and its follow-up, Fantasia, went gold. Yet, over the years there were unfavorable headlines and dramatic moments that haunted her personal life, and it seemed as if her talents took a backseat to the tabloids.

However, Fantasia has pulled herself together, refocused, and is preparing for her next project titled Sketchbook. The first single from the album is "PTSD," a collaboration featuring T-Pain. "This was a much edgier song for me but one that I felt was needed on the Sketchbook album," Fantasia said in a press release. "Many people have experienced disappointment in the pursuit of love, but refuse to let one bad experience dictate their entire outlook on love and romance overall."

Fantasia has also announced that she's hitting the road once again, this time with R&B singers Tank, Robin Thicke, and The Bonfyre. The Sketchbook Tour will run from October 17 until Dec 6. Check out her latest effort and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Had one job, couldn't do it, she fumbled

You was talkin' like you was gon' be something, ooh

I gave it to you but you messed it up

Wasn't good enough

One thing I won't do is be with anyone

'Cause I'm not for everyone