There are some pretty unusual places you wouldn’t expect to see Ice Cube and appearing at a NASCAR race is one of those.

This past Sunday, Cube was commissioned to perform for the halftime show at the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum. During the show, he performed a few hits from his catalog including “Check Yoself”, “Friday”, and “You Know How We Do It”. Unfortunately, the NWA veteran received mixed reactions from the audience.

David Becker/Getty Images

The NASCAR atmosphere isn’t necessarily a place where hip-hop is embraced. Fans of Ice Cube took to Twitter to dish their opinions. Some fans berated the Nascar audience for not appreciating the rap legend while some expressed their disdain with NASCAR for attempting to diversify their performances. NASCAR was most likely inspired by the upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance that will include Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series kicked off on Sunday with the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 150-lap exhibition included 23 drivers but Team Penske driver Joey Logano took the dub over Kyle Busch.

Established in 1979, the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway was the premier series driving competition to kick off the annual competition. The 2022 event was the first time the race was ever held in Los Angeles. Sunday’s race not only jump-started the competition but also debuted a variety of redesigned Chevrolet Camaros, Ford Mustangs, and Toyota Camrys NASCAR’s Next Gen car.

The NASCAR Cup series is set to return in mid-February.

