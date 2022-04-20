Users online are theorizing that Nicki Minaj's upcoming album will be released before July, as the Twitter account for London’s Wireless Festival posted on Tuesday that fans will have to memorize the lyrics to her new music before her performance at the festival. Wireless Festival runs from July 1st to the 3rd and from the 8th to the 10th.

"Brand new album by @NICKIMINAJ soon and a whole lotta BRAND NEW lyrics to memorise [sic]….right before the festival," the account tweeted.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

When asked how they know that the project will be available by July, the account shared a clip from Minaj's recent appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

“Well, I do know it’s soon, and I do know it’s a lot sooner than it’s ever been, right?" Minaj tells the host. "And I know that it’s coming this year, and I know that it’ll be out before the summertime.”

After releasing a music video for her song, "We Go Up" with Fivio Foreign on Tuesday, Minaj jokingly threatened to "significantly" delay the album.

"If y’all don’t do what needs to be done with the #WeGoUpVideo I will significantly and I DO mean significantly…delay the…the…the…oh what’s the word… oh! the album," she tweeted. "That’s right. *sighs* the album *devil wears Prada Meryl Streep voice*."

Check out Wireless Festival's tweets below.

