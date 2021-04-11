DMX was a GOAT. The troubled poet touched so many lives with his music, and his death really left an open wound in the hip-hop community. X was one of the last real gangsta rappers, and he came from an era where hip-hop was still growing its commercial legs. His influence will never be forgotten.

Saturday Night Live aired a tribute to the rap legend this week. Cast member Chris Redd held up a sign that read "R.I.P. DMX" during the end credits of the series. The sign stood proud, although most people were more concerned with Kid Cudi's dress than anything. DMX appeared on SNL in 2000. The show also placed an image of him as a tribute on one of their famous transition photos.

X's family released a statement when he passed away earlier this week. He was 50 years old. "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," reads the statement. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him."