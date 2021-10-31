On this day one year ago, legendary underground rapper MF DOOM passed away with an unspecified cause of death. His family only announced the loss several months later on New Year's Eve. Now, fans who are spending their first Halloween without DOOM are sharing tributes to the late rapper.

"1 year ago we lost the greatest and my favorite artist of all time, the great MF DOOM," one user tweeted. "I cannot put into words what this man did for my life, I’ll forever by thankful for everything he brought me. Rest In Peace."



Peter Kramer / Getty Images

Another shared similar sentiments: "On this day 1 year ago, the world lost one of its greatest talents. The greatest underground rapper of all time. Rest In Peace Daniel Dumile, MF DOOM. Your with your son & brother at last."

In honor of the anniversary of Doom's passing, his estate is putting on a benefit event in San Francisco featuring over 30 artists including King Most, Cutso, Jerry Nice, and Abby Imperial. 50% of all proceeds will be donated to the late rapper's estate. The event is being called DOOMSDAY.

Check out more responses from fans below.