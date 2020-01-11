19-Year-Old Lexi Larson had a once-in-a-lifetime experience when she ran into both Harry Styles and Adele while vacationing in Anguilla, an event she explained to People magazine.

While at Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack on January 3rd, Larson and her friends noticed Styles at a nearby table and went over to say hello.

As Larson explains, “A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?' We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably.”

Larson says Adele was barely recognizable: “She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience. She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

The group of girls got a picture with Harry Styles, but Adele asked if they would refrain from pictures because she had her 7-year-old son Angelo with her. “She said no because she didn’t want a lot of paparazzi at the moment or anything to get too crazy with her kid,” Larson explains.