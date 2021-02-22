Lionel Richie has been linked to his longtime girlfriend Lisa Parigi for years, reportedly starting their relationship in 2014. They've made headlines over the years for events they've attended together but, for some reason, they began trending on Monday morning after people started reacting to their age difference.

Lionel Richie is 71-years-old and Lisa Parigi is allegedly 30-years-old. Parigi grew up in Switzerland and moved to Los Angeles as a young adult. Despite their age difference, Richie and Parigi have made their love work. This morning, fans were confused to see Richie's name trending on Twitter. Upon clicking in and expanding the details, the reason why became evident as fans reacted to his relationship with Parigi, pointing out that she's younger than half his age.

"Lionel Richie with his new Bae, he's 71 and she's 30, love wins," said a viral tweeter, incorrectly referring to the model as his "new" girlfriend. A number of similar-worded posts have popped up, prompting people to react to their relationship with disbelief.

Despite Lisa only being eight years older than Lionel's daughter Sofia, they've long been devoted to one another and often post each other on social media. Lionel and Lisa have not commented on the reason why they were trending this morning.

Scroll through some pictures of the beautiful couple below.