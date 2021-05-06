We're finally receiving new content from the Top Dawg Entertainment label today. It's been a long time coming but after teasing something new for the last few weeks, the label announced that it would be holding a special event in Los Angeles this afternoon to premiere a new music video. It was not specified who the video was for but word on the street says it could potentially be for Isaiah Rashad's return.

Some internet sleuths have speculated that the date would be significant for Isaiah Rashad, who has been teasing his new album The House Is Burning for months. While there is still a chance that we could be hearing new music from Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, or anybody else on TDE, some insider blogs have started to report that the video is indeed for Zay. As we wait for confirmation from the label, excited fans are looking forward to the special release, going crazy on social media.



Roger Kisby/Getty Images

The song coming out, which some fans are reporting is already listed on international streaming services, could be for a song by Isaiah Rashad featuring Duke Deuce called "Lay Wit Ya." Again, that much has not been confirmed by any TDE-affiliated sources, so it may not be legit. The song was teased a while ago though, so there is a chance this is real.

Regardless of what arrives this afternoon, we're excited for new music from TDE. Check out what people are saying under the Isaiah Rashad trend below.