This is not a drill. Lil' Kim has publicly called out Nicki Minaj to do a Verzuz with her. Even during a night in which Cardi B revealed that she is pregnant with her second child and Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami got caught kissing, the Hard Core artist successfully managed to command headlines of her own by expressing her interest in going head to head with the current Queen of Rap.

Nicki and Kim have a historically contentious relationship, so if the two were to ink a deal with Verzuz, it would probably be the tensest and most entertaining matchup since Gucci Mane and Jeezy's infamous Verzuz battle last November.

Naturally, Hip-Hop fans are in a state of disarray following Lil' Kim's BET reveal, and many have taken to Twitter to express their excitement, bewilderment, distaste, and everything in between. Check out the best Twitter reactions below.

Do you think that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will be able to successfully get both Lil' Kim and Nicki Minaj on board for a Verzuz battle? If so, who do you think would win, hit-for-hit?