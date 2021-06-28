Fans of Travis Scott broke through a barricade in an attempt to reach the rapper following his appearance at Dior's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. In response, Scott sprinted away from the crowd to reach a nearby building, before turning back to yelling something towards the audience.

The incident was caught on camera and uploaded to social media in a now-viral video.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

During his appearance at Dior's show, he previewed new music featuring Westside Gunn as well as another unreleased track.

The fashion show revealed Scott's highly anticipated collaboration with Dior. The collection included a shirt honoring the late New York rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed during a home invasion in 2020.

Smoke's family said they appreciated the tribute.

“Me personally, I definitely appreciate the love he's trying to give and create around Pop with his new music coming out.” Smoke’s brother, Obasi Jackson told TMZ. "Thank you so much for being a part of his legacy, continuing to support and love. We appreciate the sentiment that Travis Scott put out with his t-shirt and that he put his creative essence together to put a Pop Smoke shirt with Dior.”