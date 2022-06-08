Fans are theorizing that Halle and Chloe Bailey are working with the police after both Gunna and DDG were arrested within the last month. DDG was booked on felony possession of a concealed weapon, earlier this week, after cops searched his vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday for reckless driving.

After being briefly held in Valley Jail, he was released on $35,000 bond and is expected in court on June 28th, 2022.



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Gunna was booked during the massive YSL indictment, last month, and charged with conspiracy to violate a RICO Act. He was denied bond and given a trial date for January 9, 2023.

"Gunna locked up, DDG locked up," one fan wrote on Tuesday. "Chloe and Halle Bailey need to explain."

Another wrote, "first gunna now ddg. chloe and halle bailey losing their men to jail is crazy."

Halle and DDG only confirrmed they were dating back in March. Prior to the arrest, Halle shared a TikTok of herself singing with the rapper.

“Singing lessons with @DDG," she captioned the cute clip.

“I lowkey snapped,” DDG wrote in response to the post.

While Chloe and Gunna have denied that they were ever linked romantically, Chloe admitted that they are close during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in May.

"He's a good friend and I'm happy with the music we did together and that's what that was," she said at the time.

Check out more responses to DDG's arrest below.