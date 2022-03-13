Everyone knows NBA YoungBoy is a proud native of Louisiana. However, with YB's cult fanbase, it doesn't come as a surprise that some of his most loyal fans would go to extra lengths to find out where he lives in his hometown of Baton Rouge.

This past week, it began to surface that fans found YoungBoy's address on Google Maps. Google typically sends cars out to record streets around the country and the world to continuously update their maps.

However, while you could point out any house in Baton Rouge and simply claim that it's YB's, the image for the residence on Google Maps is all you need to prove that it belongs (or at leased used to belong) to YB, because he is in the photo.

That's right. If you were to look up the address 3863 Chippewa St. in Baton Rouge, you will see Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, better known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, standing on the front lawn.

While he appears to be a bit younger than he is now, he still stands in the same manner fans have always noticed he does, donning jean shorts and a wife beater.

YoungBoy is currently facing up to seven years in prison on firearms charges that he was in jail for in 2021. Now that he is on house arrest, he has been able to make and release music, but his upcoming May trial will determine his future in music for the foreseeable future.

Stay tuned for more updates about NBA Youngboy's legal status.