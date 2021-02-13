Saweetie certainly has a lot to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. She and Quavo have a great relationship, she has new music on the way, and she has a loving father. The “My Type” rapper posted an old photo of her father to her Instagram on Friday, alongside the caption “My first #valentine.”

The resemblance in the photo is pretty uncanny, and it’s clear where Saweetie gets her good looks from. Commenters were quick to notice his appearance too, but for a different reason. “We all trynna be his valentine,” said one commenter. “You posting but not tagging. I don’t like det,” said another fan.

Twitter also had a lot to say about Saweetie’s dad.

Some fans even thought to compare Saweetie's dad to LL Cool J, who often shared a similar style of baseball caps and small eyeglasses.

What do you think, is there a resemblance?

In addition to shouting out her dad, Saweetie has some other exciting V-Day plans. On Saturday night, she’s hosting a Galentine’s Day sleepover on her Instagram live, which will include activities like games, pranks, and tea spilling. She invites fans to dress to impress since she’ll be letting some of them on the live, telling them to “Tap in besties !!”

Check out the Galentine’s Day invite below.