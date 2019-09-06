TLC member Chilli gave the response no one expected when a fan tweeted at the singer claiming that they looked alike. In the post below, you can see comparison images one fan made of her and Chilli writing: "I get I look like chilli a lot what y’all think ?" The "Scrubs" singer responded with a spicy comeback: "Long straight/wavy hair n similar skin tone doesn't mean u look like someone. Ur a doll but we don't look alike:)"

Chilli's words have now been turned into a string of pretty hilarious memes of people using the singer's comeback to accompany a variety of other GIFs. However, another side of Twitter wasn't too pleased with Chilli, questioning why her comeback came off as sour. "That was hella rude of a huge celeb with a big ass platform to embarrass a little kid like that lol like it just was not necessary. chilli CLEARLY has a complex," one user wrote.

Another user on the other side of the argument added: "Folks being upset about Chilli’s response to that girl is what I mean when I say honesty is often taken as anger, insult, aggression, etc. Just say y’all not used to people disagreeing with you & move on."

Peep the round-up of reactions below and let us know what you think.