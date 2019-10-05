Some fans really want Robert Downey Jr. to be nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Avengers: Endgame. According to ComicBook.com, multiple Change.org petitions have been made on behave of getting the actor an Oscar nom.

A petition started by Diana Whatley states, “Robert Downey Jr deserves an Oscar for his great performance in each Marvel movie and deserves credit for starting the biggest film franchise currently. His skills need recognition and he would be the best candidate for an Oscar in best acting this year for his phenomenal portrayal of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame.”

"We, the undersigned, were so moved by Mr. Robert Downey Jr.’s performance as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame that we believe he is unquestionably deserving of the Academy’s Award for Best Actor. The creative choices he made and immense depth of emotional energy he infused in Tony Stark forged an unforgettable experience for the viewers," another similar petition reads.

The Russo brothers have also shared their interest in Robert Downey Jr. receiving an Oscar for his work saying, "It’s certainly as difficult as it gets—without question. I don’t know if I have ever seen—in movie history—a global audience react to a performance the way they did to Robert Downey in that movie. There were people bawling in movie theaters, hyperventilating. That is a profound performance, when you can touch audiences all over the world to that degree. We’ve never seen anything like that, and if that doesn’t deserve an Oscar, I don’t know what does"

Will any of this effort actually work? We will have to wait and see. The nominations will likely be announced at the start of 2020.