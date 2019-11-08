Just moments ago we posted about the anticipated lineup of artists that are set to take the stage tomorrow at Travis Scott's second annual Astroworld Festival in his home town of Houston. DaBaby, Migos, Playboi Carti, Pop Smoke, Sheck Wes, Tay Keith, Young Dolph and Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion and more will be performing and while such acts have got fans going crazy, one name has pulled in all kinds of reactions.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Sitting pretty on the lineup announcement is none other than Marilyn Manson. It's been clear from time that the metal musician is no rookie when it comes to the world of hip hop and has been a source of inspiration for a handful of rappers in the game already. So far reactions by ticket holders (and those who are piping up regardless of if they're going) have been mixed.

"Why tf is Marilyn Manson gonna be at Astroworld fest," one Twitter user asked, while another added: "Marilyn Manson at Astroworld Fest nowwww that’s Awesome."

It's to be noted that Travis and Marilyn have already done the whole festival thing together at last year's Voodoo Music & Arts Experience. Peep more reactions by fans below and let us know what you think.