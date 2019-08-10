The latest news that sees Kim K in headlines (from us over at HNHH at least), involves Kim in a more indirect way, with Taylor Swift coming clean to interviewers in her September 2019 issue of Vogue, saying that she felt humiliated and isolated after the whole fiasco with Kim and hubby, Kanye West. If you recall, the couple were involved in quite the drama with the Pop singer during the year of 2016, whereby Kanye wrote a pretty controversial lyric about her in his song "Famous," and Kim went on to subliminally call her a snake in Tweets and on Snapchat. However, as we all know, it was only a matter of time before Kim made headlines yet again for something to do with her physical appearance, and lo and behold, fans are now hitting Kim with yet another plastic surgery accusation, but this time it's to do with her face.

The KUWTK star has been on a vacation with her family in Japan, and has been sharing a few photos from the trip on Instagram. One photo in particular, where she's posing with her 2 oldest, adorable children, North and Saint, has people questioning whether she's done something to her face, and in particular, her nose. "Kim don’t look like kim," one fan speculated, with another asking "did she get a nose job?" The accusations come in hot after fans gave the mama some flack for her '90s makeup collection. After she posted a picture of her looking pretty uh, trasnformed, to promote her new line, followers were quick to attack her, not just for her seemingly different face, but also for profiting off black culture to sell her makeup. What do y'all think? Did Kim K do something to her face... or do you think it's just the makeup?