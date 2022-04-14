It seems that the Kardashian family has found a new hobby-- graphic design. Just yesterday, Khloe owned up to editing her daughter, True, into Disneyland photos with Kim's daughter, Chicago.

Now, it seems that there is another culprit facing the same accusations. According to Page Six, fans claimed that the Skims CEO photoshopped her new boyfriend's face in a picture that she uploaded to Instagram.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The caption for the photo which was posted two days ago read, "late nite snack." It showed the couple snuggled up in the booth of a restaurant. On the second slide, they are seen gazing into each other's eyes. Fans analyzed the second photo closely, and seem to have discovered that Pete has gone through a few facial "improvements."

As stated by Page Six, an Instagram account by the name of @problematicfame, posted a side-by-side of Pete on Saturday Night Live and compared it to the image on Kim's profile. Though it has been deleted, the post made it look as though the comedian's nose and jawline did not match up-- with the profile of his nose being refined and his jaw line emphasized.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

While fans began to suspect that the 41-year-old had touched up the image, an insider told the outlet that there was no foul play. "Pete’s nose and neck appearance were not altered in anyway. The image shown in the side-by-side shows his face at a different angle, and he is smiling larger so it cannot be an apples-to-apples comparison," said the source.

Page Six also claimed that they've seen the original image, which is a live photo, and that everything seems to look normal. Nonetheless, social media users are still on the fence about the whole thing.

Does it look like the picture has been altered to you?





[via]