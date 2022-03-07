Fanatix Lock In Idris Elba, Lil Tjay, Davido, Koffee & Moelogo For "Vroom"

The official soundtrack for Gran Turismo 7 just arrived on Friday and opens up with a heavy-hitting banger. Internationally renowned production group, The Fanatix, have curated an insane line up for the single, "Vroom" which sets the tone for Find Your Line: Official Music From Grand Turismo 7. Idris Elba, Lil Tjay, Koffee, Davido, and Moelogo on the record, merging the rhythmic foundation of afrobeats with grime synths for a fiery banger that can easily dominate beyond the realm of video games.

Find Your Line: Official Music From Grand Turismo 7 also boasts appearances from artists like GoldLink, Major Lazer, London Grammar, Jawsh 685, ClickNPress, Disciples, kim dracula, Nothing But Thieves, and more.

Check out The Fanatix's monstrous banger with Idris Elba, Lil Tjay, Koffee, Davido, and Moelog below.

Quotable Lyrics

Different type of cars, I'm a star of course

GT do a hundred, no force

I been livin' life, but still I'm workin' hard, of course

Came from nothin', I ain't takin' no shorts

