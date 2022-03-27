mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fana Hues Gives Us A Beautiful Spring Awakening With "flora + fana"

Hayley Hynes
March 27, 2022 19:03
flora + fana
Fana Hues

Fana Hues shows off her amazing abilities across 11 songs on her sophomore album.


Following the release of her debut project, Hues, back in 2020, Pasadena's Fana Hues has delivered her sophomore album, flora + fana – an 11-track record that shows off her diverse range and ever-flourishing talent.

"flora + fana represents my world and everything it encompasses, and right now, that's growth, love, heartaches, and breaks," the 25-year-old vocalist explained in a statement, via V Magazine. "It's also representative of how I cope with the state of the world. No matter what's happening outside, my ecosystem is flourishing." 

Among the 11 titles on the tracklist are the lead single, "wild horses," which finds Hues providing listeners with the "sonic version of an old western film," and the second single, "BAD bad," a more upbeat tune that came along with a music video.

"Shawty watch, this song gon BLOW UP!!!" fans gassed the new visual up in the comment section. "This is a masterpiece." Another user wrote, "It's going MAINSTREAM!!! Ethereal, old school, so many vibes!!!" 

Stream Fana Hues' flora + fana on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. moscato

2. breakfast

3. pieces

4. BAD bad

5. rain

6. high roller

7. dayxday

8. alibi

9. wild horses

10. fall in line

11. wait

[Via]

