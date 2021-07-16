Fana Hues & Mereba Team Up For "Desert Flower (Remix)"

In December of 2020, Fana Hues dropped off Hues, a ten-track project that put highlighted the singer's talent and versatility. Now, she's revisited one of the album's emotional ballads, "Desert Flower," this time bringing Mereba on board for a remix. If you missed it, Mereba recently delivered a project of her own in AZEB, featuring highlight songs like "Rider" and the closer "My Moon." You can check that EP out right here.

Now, the two songwriters have come together for a remix of "Desert Flower," which largely honors the vulnerable spirit of the original. This time, however, the arrangement features the addition of violin, as played by Hella Strings. It's Mereba's presence that's the biggest takeaway, however, and she showcases her vocal chops as she delivers a powerful new verse in keeping with the track's existing themes.

Fans of Fana Hues would be wise to check this one out, as Mereba makes for a welcome addition to the already stunning track. We can only hope to see these two collaborate further down the line.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Sun is setting quietly, I can feel it, I can see

Was it all just make-believe?

You could grow next to me