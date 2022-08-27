Lil Baby and Chris Brown are currently wrapping up their successful One Of Them Ones tour, and while Breezy's announcement that the duo has hopes of taking their shows overseas for a European leg in the near future has been stirring up excitement online, the 4PF leader is also making waves on his own account after a video of him performing back in 2017 went viral.

The clip first surfaced on Twitter as fans were discussing the rapper's recently premiered film which provides some insight into his back story and rise to fame. "This Lil Baby documentary was executed well," one user wrote on Friday (August 26). "Watching him perform in front of 10 people is pretty nuts seeing where he's at now."

In response, @_weather_man dropped off a throwback clip from "a random club [in] Sanford, Florida in 2017" that sees Baby performing when an older man approached him and snuck what looked to be a few bills in the pocket of his hoodie.

The 27-year-old didn't quit rhyming, but he did reach into his pocket and throw the money to the ground just as quickly as it was placed in there. At the same time, security (or rather, a large man in a "SAFETY" shirt as some on social media have pointed out) walked to the edge of the stage, cautioning the audience member not to try his luck again.

As XXL points out, this isn't the first time Lil Baby has rejected money given to him by a fan. Earlier this year, cameras caught him telling a show patron to "get out of here" after pretending to accept their cash.

See more Twitter reactions to the comedic moment below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]