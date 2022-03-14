Just mere hours before Tom Brady announced he'd be returning to the NFL, an unidentified person spent $518,628 on the game ball used during the legendary quarterback's final touchdown pass.

The now-irrelevant football was used during Brady's 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans during the Bucs' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round playoff game.



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Jordan Gilroy, the director of acquisitions at the auction site, Leland's, estimated the ball would be sold for $1 million.

“Tom Brady is the GOAT and his final NFL TD pass football is one for the ages,” Gilroy said. “It’s incredibly ironic that both his first and last ever touchdown pass footballs were tossed into the stands. The lucky person in the crowd who caught Brady’s final career TD pass ball would be in for a $1 million plus payday if they put it up for auction.”

Brady revealed that he'd be returning to the Buccaneers in a statement on Twitter, Sunday night.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady wrote in the post. "That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

