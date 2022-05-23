Florida-bred artist and former 2018 XXL FreshmanLil Pump is a headline magnet. From his "Lil Pimp" moment with former President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential campaign season to reports of a tax lien of $79k in 2021, Lil Pump often finds himself at the center of controversy, but following a recent performance over the weekend, the "I Love It" rapper is back in the news for a good reason.

According to HipHopDX, Lil Pump was one of the Friday performers at Montreal’s Metro Metro Festival, and during his set, he spotted a fan crowd surfing in his wheelchair. Amazed by what he had just seen, the 21-year-old artist urged the fan to come on stage.



In footage shared by DJ Akademiks, the entire scene plays out, and after watching as the shirtless fan crowd surfs in his wheelchair with ease, viewers are treated to an even wilder display. Once on stage, the fan shows off his strength by knocking out a myriad of tricks in his wheelchair, from full-on flips to handstand pushups, while Lil Pump runs through an energetic performance of his 2016 hit single "D Rose."

The entire situation is a sight to see, so check out the entertaining video clip for yourself below.

