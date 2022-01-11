Chance the Rapper has been pretty quiet musically since his polarizing The Big Day debut album in 2019. Perhaps him staying out of the public eye has led to fans forgetting what he looks, evident in a new video Chance posted to his Instagram story this week.

On vacation, Chance the Rapper was stoped by a server who mistook him for Migos front Quavo. Chance decided to capture a video with the man for a hilarious video where he pretends to be Quavo and sings 2015 Miogs hit "Pipe It Up": Bro a n***a just thought I was Quavo (with) no glasses, G wtf."

It appears Chance is vacationing in Ghana right now, as videos has surfaced of him living it up in the African country with fellow Chicagoan Vic Mensa.

He also posted a photo dump on Instagram of photos of him in Ghana with friends.

While Chance the Rapper and Quavo are surely two different people, they have collaborated together on two separate tracks with DJ Khaled, with the first being Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "I'm The One," also featuring Justin Bieber and Lil Wayne from 2017.

The next summer in 2018, the group linked again, minus Lil Wayne, to craft the follow-up titled "No Brainer," which was received with more mixed reviews than "I'm The One."

Since they are friend and collaborators, surely Chance was not too offended by the fan mistaking him for Quavo, even if they look nothing alike.

Check out the hysterical video posted by Chance below.