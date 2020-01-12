A fan died during Saturday's NFL playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennesse Titans, at M&T Bank Stadium, according to ESPN.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

"There was an incident at the stadium where a fan collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck," Ravens vice president of public relations Chad Steele said. "Medical personnel arrived quickly but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful."

No other information was provided and ESPN says the Ravens will have more information as the day goes on.

The Ravens lost in a shocking blow out 28-12. "I think you have to look at yourself in the mirror, and I think this team's identity right now is to get in the playoffs and choke," Ravens' cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "It is what it is. This is just the hard truth."

Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson added, "I don't really care about what they say. This is my second year in the league. Most people [aren't] able to bring it to the playoffs. I don't really worry about [what] people say. We're going to keep going [and] get ready for next year."

Two people were found dead during 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium in port-a-potties, one in February and one in December.