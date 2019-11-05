It was a frightening moment for Famous Dex last week when the rapper suffered a seizure in the middle of his performance at a Hollywood nightclub. TMZ captured footage of the moment the 26-year-old had his health scare in front of a crowd of adoring fans, and on Monday Dex returned to social media with brief updates—albeit, they weren't about his health.

On Twitter, Dex wrote "God is key ❤️🤞🏾" and his fans responded that they were glad he was feeling better. The rapper then said, "I respect all the love but Dex Meets Dexter is now Gold ❤️❤️🔥," sharing that his 2018 debut studio album had hit a new milestone. Meanwhile, his team issued a formal statement that reads: "We wish Famous Dex a speedy recovery after his epileptic seizure last night. He is currently in good spirits and hopes to return back to finishing his new album. He thanks all his fans for their prayers and well wishes."

The Rich Forever Music artist revealed earlier this year that he was making some life changes as it pertained to his addictions, including quitting lean. "I stopped that completely," Dex said. "I've been clean for almost a month because it was just f*cking me up. I'm young, I'm 24. I got kids I love and all that, so...I just want to tell my whole youth that listen to me anyway, it ain't what you do, it's how you do it. Don't put sh*t that you don't want in your body because it's really killing us, you know."