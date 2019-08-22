mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Famous Dex Taps DaBaby, Lil Yachty & More On "Weird Vs. Crazy" Tape

Aron A.
August 21, 2019 20:11
327 Views
01
0
Weird Vs. Crazy
Famous Dex

Famous Dex teams up with DJ Shon for his latest heater.


Famous Dex hasn't been as active as he was in 2018 but it seems that he's dealt with his own hardships. The release of Momma's Boy never came -- which isn't that surprising considering the whole Rich Forever crew (minus Jay Critch) has a tendency to prematurely announce projects. However, he's back with a new project today. The rapper released Weird Vs. Crazy, a mixtape hosted by DJ Shon. Now, this marks his first solo project since Dex Meets Dexter in 2018. On his new project Weird Vs. Crazy, he enlists some star power for the tracklist including DaBaby, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Yachty, and his Rich Forever family, Jay Critch. 

Peep the tracklist below.

1.Want More
2. Hello
3. Who Him ft DaBaby
4. Whole Lotta ft Warhol.ss
5. Leak ft Jay Critch
6. Dead Jugg ft Ski Mask The Slump God & Lil Yachty (14:05)

Famous Dex DaBaby Jay Critch Ski Mask the Slump God Lil Yachty dj shon
