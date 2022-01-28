Back in September, Famous Dex was taken away to prison where he was supposed to serve a one-year sentence for domestic violence. At the time, he was also hit with a protective order that stated he was not allowed to go near his ex-girlfriend. Just a few days after being sent to jail, Dex was actually released and was allowed to go home, where he would be under probation.

For the last four months, Dex seemed to be doing quite well for himself, although according to DJ Akademiks, things have suddenly taken a turn for worse. Simply put, the artist will be headed back to jail for a prolonged stay.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for adidas

In the tweet below, Akademiks notes that Dex is now headed to the Los Angeles Country Jail, where he will have to spend the next six months of his life. Dex allegedly broke the protective order against his ex, and that is why he was put in custody. Moving forward, Dex will now have to wear an ankle monitor, and if he goes within 500 yards of his ex's home, he will be placed in jail, yet again.

It remains to be seen how much of this sentence Dex will have to serve, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.