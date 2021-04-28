Famous Dex has found himself in some trouble recently but his latest legal drama surrounds a timepiece that was allegedly stolen. According to TMZ, Dex is being sued by a man who claims the rapper lied about being robbed after allegedly stealing his luxury watch.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In the lawsuit, the man claims that he and Dex reached an agreement to have the rapper showcase his luxury watch on social media for some exposure. Things went well as the rapper flexed for photos and checked out the jewelry but the man claims that Dex drove off with it. Dex apparently ghosted the man for a short period of time.

The plaintiff said that Dex later contacted him but had nothing but excuses. Dex claimed to have been robbed by four men who snatched the watch. The man said that he doesn't believe Dex because he saw the watch on the rapper's Instagram page and later found out that he tried to pawn it off to another jeweler.

The lawsuit arrives just after Dex reported an alleged robbery to police last month where he said he was robbed of his $50K watch and cash. The plaintiff said that he witnessed Dex talk to the police and ended up being detained momentarily. Though he wasn't charged, he's taking Dex to court and seeking $90K in damages.

[Via]