For months, the public was urging Famous Dex to seek treatment as he seemingly struggled with substance abuse issues. The rapper had been acting out on social media and he appeared to be in a heavily-altered state during his Instagram Live sessions. Fellow rap stars like NLE Choppa even urged Dex's label to get him the help he needed. Dex was admitted to a rehabilitation center in December, checking out after spending approximately one month getting clean.

Despite some apparent setbacks, the Rich Forever artist seems to be doing much better than he was a few months ago. He looks happier, healthier, and ready to face life with a better mentality. On Sunday, Dexter shared a new picture with his three kids, stating how proud he is to be their dad.

"Proud Father," he wrote with a bunch of heart emojis. In the photo, he holds one of his babies on his shoulders and kisses his son on the cheek, hugging his daughter tightly. Clearly, Dex is aware of his priorities in life, making sure that he stays clean so he can always be there for his little ones.

The rapper's battle with substance abuse has been publicized for months, and even years, as Dex seemingly has had difficulty staying keeping a healthy lifestyle. It's nice to see him with his children, showing them off on Instagram and being in their lives.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images