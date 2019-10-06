mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Famous Dex Shares "U Ain't Tuff" Single

Milca P.
October 06, 2019 19:41
U Ain't Tuff
Famous Dex

Famous Dex shares a new track.


On his latest, Famous Dex hops on a backdrop crafted by the duo of Pooh Beatz and jetsonmade to craft "U Ain't Tuff."

This time around, Dex doesn't stray too much from his recipe for success, kicking things off with an appropriate "OHMANGODDAMN," while attaching the track to a heavily-edited clip. Directed by Smiley Films, the track is matched a host of special effects as Dex employs a relaxed delivery over boastful lines: "You ain't no damn tough/I got the gun on me/Yeah, you a damn bluff."

The new track arrives as Dexter's first solo outing since the Jay Critch and honcho Rich The Kid unleashed the Rich Forever 4 compilation in August.

Quotable Lyrics

I got my bands up
That bitch a freak
She suck on my dick
I got my hands up

