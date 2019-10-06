Famous Dex Shares "U Ain't Tuff" Single

On his latest, Famous Dex hops on a backdrop crafted by the duo of Pooh Beatz and jetsonmade to craft "U Ain't Tuff."

This time around, Dex doesn't stray too much from his recipe for success, kicking things off with an appropriate "OHMANGODDAMN," while attaching the track to a heavily-edited clip. Directed by Smiley Films, the track is matched a host of special effects as Dex employs a relaxed delivery over boastful lines: "You ain't no damn tough/I got the gun on me/Yeah, you a damn bluff."

The new track arrives as Dexter's first solo outing since the Jay Critch and honcho Rich The Kid unleashed the Rich Forever 4 compilation in August.

Quotable Lyrics

I got my bands up

That bitch a freak

She suck on my dick

I got my hands up



