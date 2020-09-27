Famous Dex Returns With New Single "Covered In Diamonds"

Famous Dex has been coming pretty steady with the singles as of late, dropping something just about every month. The Chicago rapper most recently dropped "Couped Up" with Brooklyn's very own Fivio Foreign and the solo effort "Hold On."

He returns with his contribution for the month of September, "Covered in Diamonds," which also comes along with a brand new video.

Over a playful and simple beat, he flexes his money, lifestyle, superior drugs, and the jewelry he can wear that you can't as he frolics around a spacious home with two beautiful models.

It's admittedly not the Chicago rapper's best work and he's unlikely to convert any unbelievers with this one, but there's more than enough here for the initiated to sink their teeth into.

Check out the new video for "Covered in Diamonds" below. What are your thoughts on Famous Dex's latest offering? Let us know in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

My body covered in diamonds

Look at the AP, it's shining

The b*tch, she whining

F*ck her one time and decline her

B*tch get off me

I got the money, these n____ salty

Hop in the Ghost, I'm not walking

Sipping that lean like it's coffee