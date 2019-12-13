Famous Dex Returns With "CandyMan"

Famous Dex might not have dropped an album this year but he hasn't left his fans without new music. In fact, he's dropped a lot of music this year, along with visuals to accompany them. He's essentially been flooding the market which has kept his name in circulation but hopefully, leads to the release of a new project.

The rapper came through earlier today with his new single, "CandyMan." Much like the horror film of the same name, the rapper does deliver some haunting vibes that probably would've been more fitting for the Halloween season rather than the holidays. Over eerie production, Famous Dex lets his ad-libs and high-energy carry the track while reminding everyone who runs up on him that he'll turn into the CandyMan quickly.

Quotable Lyrics

I walk in your house like a marching band

I look in the mirror, I'm the candyman

My shooters gon' hit out that mini van

That Draco shoot, it got plenty cans