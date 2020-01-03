mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Famous Dex Returns With Boisterous "DEXTER 2031"

Alex Zidel
January 03, 2020 12:24
DEXTER 2031
Famous Dex

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

OH MAN, GAHDAMN.


DEXTER! AH MAN, GAHDAMN! UH, YEAH! WHAT! Famous Dex has some of the best ad-libs in the game. While he may not be as booming as he once was, the Rich Forever rapper is still hustling, attempting to earn back some of his "Pick It Up" buzz. The Chicago native is still only 26-years-old, meaning he can easily get back into his groove and this may be the beginning of that.

Dropping a new six-piece project to start off the new year, Famous Dex is back with DEXTER 2031. Clearly, the rapper believes he'll be around for a long time, beginning his campaign for a strong next decade. The new body of work brings plenty of boisterous tunes that are sure to rattle your eardrums. Let us know what you think of this.

Tracklist:

1. OFF A PILL
2. HARD IN THE PAINT (feat. Splurge)
3. DUMB
4. CATCH MY BREATH
5. CASH UP
6. 50 CLIP

