Famous Dex had a health scare on Halloween night but it appears that he's okay. According to TMZ, the rapper suffered a seizure during the middle of his performance at WeHo nightclub 1Oak. The rapper fainted in the middle of his set and his friends were seen holding him by his legs as he shook. Both Jay Critch and Rich The Kid were in the building and were seen on stage while Dex fainted. L.A. Country Fire Department said that they received a call about a person who had a seizure before 2 a.m. They arrived on the scene but Dex wasn't brought to the hospital.

The rapper was brought backstage but no one knows if he received medical attention there. It's still unclear why he wasn't transported to the hospital but we hope that he's doing better.

Dex has had a few health scares in the past since his career took off. Back in late 2017, the rapper was brought to the hospital which prompted him to kick his drug habit. A few months later, he got fans worried after he fell asleep on his Instagram Live. A few months later, he announced that he was sober and wanted to set a good example for the kids.

"I stopped that completely," Dex said. "I've been clean for almost a month because it was just f*cking me up. I'm young, I'm 24. I got kids I love and all that, so...I just want to tell my whole youth that listens to me anyway, it ain't what you do, it's how you do it. Don't put sh*t that you don't want in your body because it's really killing us, you know."