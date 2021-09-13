Just a couple of days after being sentenced to serve one year in prison for domestic violence, Chicago rapper Famous Dex was released from prison.

In an Instagram post from DJ Akademiks, a text message reading "DEXTER GORE was released from custody on 9/10/2021," can be seen, and in the caption Ak wrote that apparently Dex was released early because of "overcrowding."

Despite being sentenced to 364 days behind bars, Dex's release date was set for November 24, 2021 which is just a couple of months away and yet, somehow, his actual release came well before that.

Freedom for Dex, however, has been a convoluted story. Last year, after a handful of troubling videos hit the internet and left fans and fellow rappers concerned for his well-being, Dex checked into rehab for drug abuse. Inside, Dex shared that he had "learned so much," but soon after leaving the rehabilitation facility, things went South once again.

In the nearly seven months since his stint in rehab, Dex was robbed at gunpoint for a $50K watch and then sued for lying about the robbery, more videos surfaced leading fans to believe Dex was back on drugs, fans hated his new music, Soulja Boy came for him on the internet and, to top it off, Dex was hit with 19 domestic violence and firearms charges stemming from three separate events.

It's hard to find the words to write about Famous Dex and the situations he finds himself in today but what do you think? Let us know in the comments.