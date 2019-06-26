Everybody pray for Famous Dex right now. The Rich Forever artist just posted a scary photo on his social pages, including an even more terrifying caption that has got his peers reaching out with supportive replies. The Chicago-born rapper shared an image of himself with blood on his arms and visible cuts, sitting down with a towel around his waist. He appears to have been crying from the look in his eyes. As his caption, he wrote, "Killing Myself."

The message generated a heavy response from both his fans and his former collaborators, uniting everybody who wants Dex to stay safe. Offset shared his thoughts on the matter, reaching out in an emotional plea to potentially save his fellow musician. "U a man of God my boy pray u got kids dawg they need ya," wrote the Migos artist, reminding Dexter of what's important to him. Others, like Smokepurpp, were a little less sentimental, telling the rapper to "chill bro."

Hopefully, this is just for a music video or something. Dex has been updating his Instagram story since the image was posted and that's a good sign. Pray for Dexter and send him your well wishes in his comments box.