Famous Dex Is Back With "Something Else"

Aron A.
October 21, 2019 19:55
Famous Dex is back.


Famous Dex has been floating around throughout 2019. He shocked fans earlier this year after sharing a few alarming tweets regarding his mental health. However, he seemingly bounced back since and has been working on more music. The rapper's released a few singles and some hot collaborations with his Roch Forever gang, Lil Gotit, and more. Although he hasn't announced a new album just yet, he's back with a brand new song and video.

Dex dropped off his latest cut, "Something else" earlier today. The production on the song has a lo-fi bounciness to it while the rapper sporadically flows over it while punching the beat with his adlibs. This song follows the release of "Proofread" with Wiz Khalifa that just dropped this past Friday.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm going to Mars.
Your bitch lookin' at me, she see I'mma star
Boy, Who you are? 
Your diamonds so fake, boy I know who you are

