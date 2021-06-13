Famous Dex has been on an unfortunate downward spiral. Late last year, the Chicago rapper, supported by friends like Rich the Kid, entered rehab to deal with his ongoing substance abuse. He checked out of the facility at the top of this year but subsequently sparked more concern among fans after appearing to be still abusing substances post-rehab.

Early March, he was arrested for gun possession. Later in the month, he was then hit with 19 domestic violence and gun possession charges. Now, the rapper is in some more legal trouble, this time for allegedly violating a restraining order instated following his domestic violence charges.



As reported by TMZ, law enforcement sources explained that the rapper was at a hearing Thursday (June 10) related to the 19 different charges he was hit with back in March--namely the domestic violence and gun possession charges. He plead guilty to all the charges, however, the publication reports that during the hearing, it was noted that Dex had allegedly violated a protective order put in place after one of the violent incidents from late last year.

Sources close to the situation say he was immediately taken into custody where he remains, being held on a $200k bond.

Boskoe10 recently spoke about Dex in an interview, discussing his experiences with the troubled rapper. "He a dope head. He's a dope fiend... It was like, you had so much potential. Like damn, you had a girl like this, and you f*cked this [up]. She's beautiful... He just a dope head," explained Boskoe100.

Of course, we'll keep you updated on subsequent developments in the case.

