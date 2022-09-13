The ups and downs of Famous Dex's legal issues have been ongoing for years. The rapper has been quite candid about his personal struggles, especially those pertaining to substance abuse. Dex's road to recovery has been a bumpy one, filled with arrests, relapses, and rehabilitation. In some cases, Dex surfaced with video updates where he speaks about his sobriety, but unfortunately, like millions of others, he continued to struggle.

Following a domestic violence charge, Famous Dex was sentenced to one year in jail back in September 2021. Within days, Dex was released, but months later, he found himself behind bars once again.

In January 2022, Dex was reportedly arrested for violating the protective order set in place by his ex-girlfriend. Then, in June, TMZ reports that he was back in jail again for the same infraction. Today (September 13), the outlet stated that Dex "was released from L.A. County jail last week," and it seems that the first stop for the rapper was rehab.

There didn't seem to be one particular reason why Dex reportedly went to rehab this time around as TMZ claims it was for "overall wellness." Dex is said to be in the facility until sometime in November, and while it is unclear what his plans may be after that, his supporters have been rallying around him.

