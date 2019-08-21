mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Famous Dex Drops Off "Lined Up"

August 20, 2019 20:23
Lined Up
Famous Dex

Famous Dex drops off another banger.


Famous Dex had a strong 2018 as he was slowly beginning to win over the naysayers. Unfortunately, that didn't seem to carry into 2019. The rapper's continued to release music, including Rich Forever 4, but in terms of solo music, it feels like nothing he's released stuck. He recently released his new single, "Lined Up" which was produced by Jeff. The rapper's hops on some trippy, spacey production by Jeff as he teased new music. Although it's not necessarily the greatest Dex song, he does provide an atmospheric vibe on this single.

Aside from his recent single, the rapper is getting ready to release his new project, Weird Vs. Crazy hosted by DJ Shon. Keep your eyes peeled for that and check out Famous Dex's new song.

Quotable Lyrics
Pop on a perc
Please don't get on my nerves
Ouu, bullets ain't hurt
Boy, get put on a shirt

