Famous Dex Drops New Video "Goats"

Alex Zidel
March 05, 2020 15:21
Goats
Famous Dex

Chicago rapper Famous Dex drops a brand new video for "Goats," expanding his vast catalogue even further.


At a time, Chicago rapper Famous Dex was viewed as one of the hottest rising artists in the game, signing to Rich The Kid's Rich Forever imprint and releasing bangers like "Japan" and "Pick It Up." The star's energy was unmatched and his ad-libbing offered a view into his charismatic personality. There was no question that Dexter would be up next. Although he has dropped no shortage of new content for his fans, Dex just hasn't been able to hit his stride for some reason. His supporters are begging for a return to form, asking him to tap into some of that energy he brought in 2016. Today (March 5), he tries to do so with the release of "Goats."

Alongside a humorous video directed by Louie Knows, Famous Dex bars out for just under two-minutes, leaking "Goats" without much promotion.

Watch "Goats" below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

N***a try me, I'ma shoot
Yeah I ain't playin'
You know I'm the man
I'm just sayin'

