Famous Dex Debuts A #ShotOniPhone-Style Video For "Mini Mo"

Sometimes it's best to just keep it DIY style.

It's always fun to see an extravagantly-edited music video from the top rappers in the game, but it's also just as acceptable to get the job done yourself without all the theatrics. That's why we commend Famous Dex for dropping some super DIY visuals with help from his Smiley films gang to assist his soulful new banger "Mini Mo."



Photo by HNHH

Relying solely on trippy editing to get their vision across, Dex tapped young creative Caden Campise to shoot and edit the video for a look that gives off a vibe of simply hanging with the homies. Illegal libations and a few other things make up the props seen throughout this three-and-a-half-minute clip, which sees the crew going from the crib to the corner store in a scenario that may be very familiar for many of his loyal fans. Relatable for sure, but we wouldn't recommend any of you try the activities you see them doing at home. Overall, we just dig the self-made feeling of it all — the classic R&B-style sample that plays throughout isn't a bad add-on, either.

Watch the DIY music video for "Mini Mo" by Famous Dex above, and remember what we said: DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME, YALL!