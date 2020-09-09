Famous Dex took some shots at King Von this weekend but, in a surprising 180-degree turn, he's now claiming that he has no beef with the rapper.

"King Von, you a bitch," said Dexter on Instagram a few days ago. "Suck my dick. You got 6ix9ine going to O Block. Hoe ass n***a. Go get on 6ix9ine ass before you say anything about me."

Realizing that he may have been messing with the wrong one, Famous Dex dismissed his previous comments and claimed that he's not trying to kill anyone but that, if King Von is down, he'd be happy to get in the boxing ring to hash it out.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Hopping on Instagram Live, Dex said: "King Von... no beef bro. We can get some Socker Boppers. Socker boppers! Socker boppers!"

Of course, Dex was referring to everyone's favorite inflatable boxing pillows for children.

"I'ma bop your ass," he continued. "It's not about being scared, it's about being smart. Why do we wanna kill each other when police are already killing us? I don't wanna kill nobody, bro. Let's get that out of the way. I don't have beef with King Von, no I don't."

He went on to claim that he would whoop King Von if the rapper accepts his boxing challenge, threatening to beat his hair off.

"You win some and you lose some but you live to see another day," he said. "You think you a man with that gun in your hand? I'm a man without it. So look, all that King Von shit... I don't got no beef with bro. I can't beef and get money and take care of my kids. That's not what I'm on. But bro, I will take this [septum] piercing out and I will beat the dreads off your head. I will beat you like you my bitch. Lil boy. He could go worry about 6ix9ine, stop worrying about me."

Who do you think would win in a boxing match? King Von or Famous Dex?