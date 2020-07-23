Famous Dex & Fivio Foreign Join Forces For "Couped Out"

Famous Dex has been taking some steps forward as of late, linking up with Rich The Kid and Wiz Khalifa for two new singles. Now, he's back with another one, calling on Fivio Foreign to complement his next drop.
"Couped Out" is the brand new song from Famous Dex and Fivio Foreign, being released last night. The track comes with a new video, showing the two forces having some fun in the streets of New York City.
The song was produced by SethInTheKitchen and the music video was directed by Mills Miller.
What do you think of the new record? Are you feeling what Famous Dex has been bringing to the table recently?
Quotable Lyrics:
Everybody with me got them sticks out
Never lackin’ boy, you know we got them blicks out
I’m the shit so this bitch want a pic now
She a thotty so I told her sit her ass down
Bussin’ off a pill in my Rolls
Diamonds in my chain and my ring and my Rollie
Ha, remember ridin’ in a Focus
Now I’m ridin’ on a jet, pockets really swollen