Famous Dex & Fivio Foreign Join Forces For "Couped Out"

Famous Dex has been taking some steps forward as of late, linking up with Rich The Kid and Wiz Khalifa for two new singles. Now, he's back with another one, calling on Fivio Foreign to complement his next drop.

"Couped Out" is the brand new song from Famous Dex and Fivio Foreign, being released last night. The track comes with a new video, showing the two forces having some fun in the streets of New York City.

The song was produced by SethInTheKitchen and the music video was directed by Mills Miller.

What do you think of the new record? Are you feeling what Famous Dex has been bringing to the table recently?

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody with me got them sticks out

Never lackin’ boy, you know we got them blicks out

I’m the shit so this bitch want a pic now

She a thotty so I told her sit her ass down

Bussin’ off a pill in my Rolls

Diamonds in my chain and my ring and my Rollie

Ha, remember ridin’ in a Focus

Now I’m ridin’ on a jet, pockets really swollen