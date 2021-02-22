Malcolm X was one of the most popular and vocal figures during the Civil Rights Movement, acting as a spokesman for both the Black community and the Nation of Islam. His revolutionary messages of racial justice and Black empowerment still inspire people today, and he is regarded as one of the most important voices in the history of human rights conflicts. On February 21, 1965, he was assassinated in Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom.



Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Exactly 56 years after the day of his assassination, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, alongside the daughters of Malcolm X, asked the D.A. to reopen the murder case, presenting new evidence that they claim implicates the NYPD and the FBI into their father’s death.

This evidence, which comes in the form of a letter written by former NYPD officer Raymond Wood, reportedly documents the fact that the NYPD had Malcolm X’s security guards arrested in the days leading up to his murder-- although they were apparently lured into committing a federal crime by Wood.

In the letter, Wood says that the FBI and NYPD planned for this assassination to occur, and the lack of security surrounding Malcolm X allowed his shooters to easily enter the venue. At the time, Wood says he was unaware that Macolm X was the target.

The letter (below) is dated to January 25, 2011. Wood begins in the letter, "I was a black New York City undercover police officer from April 1964 through May of 1971. I participated in actions that in hindsight were deplorable and detrimental to the advancement of my own black people."

"My job was to infiltrate civil rights organizations throughout New York City, to find evidence of criminal activity, so the FBI could discredit and arrest its leaders," he continues. "Under the direction of my handlers, I was told to encourage leaders and members of the civil rights groups to commit felonious acts."

According to a statement from an NYPD spokesperson, “The NYPD has provided all available records relevant to that case to the district attorney.” The FBI has not issued a comment so far.

We'll keep you posted on any updates with this story.

[Via]