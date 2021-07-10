Following Derek Chauvin's conviction for the killing of George Floyd, many have been hopeful that police officers will be held accountable for racially motivated brutality. According to Bossip, the family of Ma'Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old Ohio native who was shot by police after calling them herself, is expressing deep concerns with how the polarizing trial against the cop is going. With the investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation now complete and a grand jury decision on the horizon, the Bryant family is accusing law officials of not thoroughly conducting their investigations.



Stephen Zenner/Getty Images

The family's main argument comes with the BCI's lack of attention given to proper witnesses. Ma'Khia's grandmother, who was at the scene when her granddaughter was shot, claims that she wasn't even interviewed by investigators. “It was not thorough enough for me because they did not interview me that night,” the grandmother said. She then adds that she feels the investigation was biased and not comprehensive.

As far as the next steps go, a grand jury will convene to decide whether or not there is a case against the police officer, Nicholas Reardon, who shot Ma'Khia Bryant. Bryant's case has been polarizing due to the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The 16-year-old was allegedly defending herself from a group of other girls by holding a knife when she called the police. When the police arrived and saw the knife, shots were fired.

We will keep you updated on the status of the case.

